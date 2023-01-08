Eight Is Enough's Adam Rich Dies At 54

Adam Rich, best remembered as Nicholas Bradford in the ABC sitcom "Eight is Enough," has died. TMZ confirms that the actor died in his Los Angeles home on January 7 2023. The outlet notes that his family has not revealed the actor's cause of death, though law enforcement have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Rich was 54.

Nicholas stands out as one of the most popular characters from "Eight is Enough," which dominated the airwaves when it first debuted in the late '70s. The ABC sitcom, which ran for five seasons and produced over 100 episodes, followed the ups and downs of the Bradford family, which boasted eight children. Nicholas became a fan-favorite as the youngest member of the Bradford family. Known for his naivety in the early episodes, Nicholas grew up as the series progressed, with the youngest member of the Bradford clan finding himself in several amusing and heartfelt situations.

Through his "Eight is Enough" character, Rich is perhaps best known for popularizing the "pageboy" haircut, which rose in popularity following the premiere of the ABC sitcom. "The most 1970s haircut of all time," one Reddit user wrote. "Farrah [Fawcett] gets all the glory, but nope, the Adam Rich was rocked by millions more."

The series also starred Dick Van Patten as his father Thomas and Diana Hyland as his mother Joan. "Cobra Kai" star Ralph Macchio and "L.A. Law" actor Michele Greene also guest starred on the series. Rich, alongside most of the "Eight is Enough" cast, would return to their roles for two TV films: "A Family Reunion" and "An Eight is Enough Wedding."