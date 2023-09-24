James Gunn's First DC Studios Project Gets Exciting Release Update Amid Strikes

Warner Bros. Discovery has not had an easy go of it with their DC properties in 2023. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" failed to impress, "The Flash" flopped, and even strong reviews weren't enough to stop "Blue Beetle" from bombing at the box office.

This is, of course, compounded by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have ground most upcoming film and television projects to an indefinite halt. Still, it's not all bad news. To hear it from actor Frank Grillo on Instagram, James Gunn's animated "Creature Commandos" series for Max is moving ahead.

The actor recently shared a (since expired) story on his Instagram with the following text: "No delay for #creaturecommandos. All ready to go, as per @James Gunn. I'm so pumped to see this."

For those unfamiliar with the Creature Commandos, the team first debuted in the early '80s and includes classic Universal-style monsters as part of its unit. Though these creatures were originally much more stereotypical in their appearance, they have since gone through several iterations and appear to be highly stylized in Gunn's upcoming animated series.