Whatever Happened To BenjiLock After Shark Tank?

BenjiLock promises to be the first of its kind, but is that enough to get a one-of-a-kind "Shark Tank" deal? Created by entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, the company developed a patented hybrid padlock design that is fingerprint-activated but can also be opened using a traditional key. The device is incredibly powerful, with 30 minutes of charging fueling the padlock for upwards of a year.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Cabral possessed a background in music and marketing. His life suddenly took a drastic turn when he was let go from his real estate job — on the same day his daughter was born, no less. While his wife supported the family as a teacher, Cabral visited the gym at night when his children went to bed. There, he took notice of the frustrated gym goers who experienced difficulties accessing their lockers or keeping their items safe. An idea sparked in Cabral's mind, and for the next three years, he developed a padlock that would solve these dilemmas with the literal press of a finger.

In 2017, Cabral brought his innovation to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it received overwhelmingly positive attention and even won the prestigious CES Innovation Award. The event also presented another major opportunity — a casting call for "Shark Tank." Encouraged by family and friends, Cabral took the leap and applied, eventually landing on Season 9 of the long-running ABC series.