Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Season 5 Salary Is Likely Much Bigger Than You Think

There was a lot of hoopla over "Friends" back in the day when it was revealed that all six stars of the popular NBC sitcom were receiving a staggering $1 million per episode. While inflation has skyrocketed since then, $1 million is still the magic number when it comes to the biggest names on TV, if Variety's report on top television salaries is to be believed.

Kevin Costner has been the main attraction of Taylor Sheridan's neo-western "Yellowstone" since its first season. Though it looks like the star will likely be making his exit from the hit series when it returns for Part 2 of Season 5, that won't stop the "Dances with Wolves" star from pulling in big bank for however many episodes he has left on the Paramount Network show.

This is because Costner is said to be in this exclusive club, according to some of Hollywood's top talent agencies. Though the economy remains a point of concern, and some fear that we could even be on the edge of a recession, streamers are continuing to pay out these kinds of numbers for a marquee star that will help to make their show a massive hit.