Yellowstone Season 5: Luke Grimes Shares Disappointing Part 2 Release Update

If you've been watching entertainment outlets the past several months, you know it's been a long, hard road for Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" creative team to get the back half of Season 5 before cameras. It was quite disheartening to see alleged behind-the-scenes dustups reshape how Sheridan and company approached the end of the series as we know it. But once things settled, it looked like the final run of episodes was set to shoot sooner rather than later, with "Yellowstone" bosses eyeing a November 2023 release.

Alas, it's looking more and more like the show may not make that release window, with Luke Grimes telling People filming has yet to begin. The "Yellowstone" star admitted as much while promoting his new Netflix rom-com, "Happiness for Beginners," and delivered the fateful update when asked if filming had started. The actor answered bluntly, "We have not, because of the writers' strike." Thus, "Yellowstone" is the latest Hollywood production to go on hiatus while the WGA and SAG-AFTRA try to work out a mutually beneficial deal with studios to get everyone back to work.

According to Grimes, had the strike not happened, the "Yellowstone" team would probably be hard at work in Montana. "I think we would be [filming] if it weren't for that," he posited, adding, "But that [strike] takes precedence over everything."