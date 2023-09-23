Whatever Happened To Zipz Wine After Shark Tank?

Andrew McMurray sought to bring a new experience for wine connoisseurs everywhere with his concept for Zipz Wine, which, as he explained on "Shark Tank," involves prepackaged wine available in a plastic container with a sleek look and feel reminiscent of a true wine glass. Each glass comes with a removable lid that could be attached to the bottom and used as a coaster. The wrapper surrounding the glass acts as a UV protector, giving Zipz a lengthy shelf life of over a year.

Prior to his time on "Shark Tank," McMurray had an extensive history in the wine industry. His father-in-law, Don Zacharia, is the owner of the prestigious New York wine manufacturer, Zachys. Having worked in marketing for most of his life, McMurray was initially hesitant to jump into the profession when Zacharia offered him the chance to work with him. However, after working at the wine store in Los Angeles for some time, McMurray fell in love with the field.

A food-and-wine consultant later approached McMurray with the dilemma of finding an esteemed way of presenting single-serve wine. Finding inspiration from a brand in New Zealand, McMurray teamed up with a designer to execute what would eventually become Zipz Wine. At first glance, Zipz Wine may sound like a similar concept to James Martin's Copa di Vino. But McMurray entered "Shark Tank" with hopes of his presentation going better than the disastrous two-time Copa di Vino pitch from Seasons 2 and 3.