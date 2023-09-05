Whatever Happened To Vengo After Shark Tank?

Oftentimes, "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs come onto the show simply seeking a way of bringing their business to the next level. But every now and again, a company will pitch with the intent of being the new face of their respective industry. Such was the case for Steven Bofill and Brian Shimmerlik, who believed that their vending service Vengo was the next big thing in the tech world.

Vengo promises to be the logical evolution of vending machine technology. Unlike the big, bulky units common in many public spaces, Vengo offers a sleek, compact design that fits onto walls, eliminating the need for wasted floor space. Each Vengo comes with a digital screen that shows customers what's available in each machine, along with ads for other brands and the ability to track inventory, customer spending habits, and more.

Shimmerlik was an MBA student at the NYU Stern School of Business when he came up with the concept. His initial idea was for vending machines that could be set up in taxis. While it got traction and even won some competitions, Shimmerlik ultimately abandoned it and moved into the stationery space. Even before "Shark Tank," Vengo was reaching a wide audience, appearing in various U.S. hotels and college campuses. The team even managed to get their product out internationally to countries in Africa, South America, and Australia. With such rampant growth, having a shark on their team could help Vengo reach unimaginable heights.