Sound Of Freedom Producer Under Fire Following Disturbing Allegations

A description of the video reports that Paul Hutchinson posed as a wealthy sex tourist to locate traffickers and their victims. There's no suggestion Hutchinson's actions were meant for anything outside of not blowing his cover, but this only raises issues other anti-trafficking organizations have had with Tim Ballard and O.U.R. for years. VICE News published a separate article in 2021 detailing these problems and how O.U.R.'s methods, like the ones Hutchinson allegedly exhibited in the video, can cause more harm than good. Those in the field have stated how requesting younger victims from traffickers can result in people trying to fulfill that request, meaning they're actually creating victims rather than rescuing them.

Hutchinson emailed VICE, claiming, "There is a lot to the story, a very dangerous situation and I am happy to let the world know the details when the time is right. Every operator who was present stands behind me in how I reacted to the situation. I have zero reservations as to how I handled myself undercover." O.U.R. provided a statement to VICE, also mentioning how the incident was brought to the attention of Mexican police but that Hutchinson still conducted himself poorly: "The actions by Mr. Hutchinson do not represent O.U.R.'s standard operating procedure and were inappropriate, regardless if the woman was an adult or not."

No matter the legality, Hutchinson's actions have prompted a strong reaction on social media, especially in light of other controversies surrounding "Sound of Freedom." Tim Ballard, the protagonist of the movie, was accused of sexual harassment by an O.U.R. employee, and another funder of the film, Fabian Marta, was arrested and charged with accessory to child kidnapping.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).