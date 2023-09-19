The Sound Of Freedom: The Dark Truth About Tim Ballard, The Movie's Inspiration

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Tim Ballard, the man whose story inspired the hit film "Sound of Freedom," has been accused of rampant sexual impropriety.

Vice reported that after Ballard left Operation Underground Railroad (or O.U.R.), news broke that he did so after seven women accused him of sexual misconduct. According to the outlet, they received information from sources that Ballard would ask victims of sex trafficking to pretend to be his "wife" during missions meant to rescue them from their situations and that he also told women that in order to trick the traffickers into believing the two were in a relationship, he would insist that they share a bed or even shower together. Sources also said Ballard sent inappropriate photos to women and asked a woman "how far she was willing to go" to help save children from sex trafficking.

The Vice report also notes that though seven women have come forward, it's possible that the number was higher. As of this writing, the sources and alleged victims have requested full anonymity. O.U.R., in response, released a statement that said, "Tim Ballard resigned from O.U.R. on June 22, 2023. He has permanently separated from O.U.R. O.U.R. is dedicated to combatting sexual abuse, and does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization. O.U.R. retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations, and O.U.R. continues to assess and improve the governance of the organization and protocols for its operations." They concluded that by saying they wouldn't make any further statements at this time.