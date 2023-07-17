Sound Of Freedom: TikTok Users Complain Of A/C And Other Theater Issues

While there's no reason to doubt that many moviegoers who saw "Sound of Freedom" experienced less than ideal viewing conditions, their claims that hot, brightly lit theaters are being weaponized against the film as a form of sabotage is, at best, speculation. The nebulous "they" invoked as the perpetrators of such incidents remain unnamed across the TikTok videos. "They don't want you to see this movie," user @Savannahlathem claimed in her video. Who, precisely, doesn't want you to see it remains unexplained. Other TikTok users blame AMC directly, suggesting that the national theater chain, which nearly went out of business in 2020 as noted by CBS, is actively trying to turn away paying customers. "Are movie theaters sabotaging this?" asked @thebryanmiller. "As a person who used to be a manager in a movie theater, I can say, it seems like it."

It is worth noting that "Sound of Freedom" landed in theaters amid a historic heat wave that has driven temperatures across the planet to the highest ever recorded for multiple days in a row. The United States now finds itself in the middle of an intense heat dome that has enveloped the vast swaths of the country. Certain locales, especially the Southwest, are being hit harder than others by the heat, and air conditioning systems not built to withstand such temperatures are prone to failure. Those facts may help to explain recent theater annoyances.

It is also notable that AMC has given "Sound of Freedom" a wide theatrical release. On July 12, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted in part, "More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theaters. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet."