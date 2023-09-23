Dragon Ball Proves Beerus Could Erase One Punch Man's Saitama With One Move

Anime and manga fans are absolutely obsessed with power and character rankings. In the same way that Westerners eternally debate whether The Flash could beat Superman in a foot race, anime watchers are constantly questioning who would come out on top if characters from different shows and universes were able to do battle. Naturally, this brings us to a comparison between "One-Punch Man" and "Dragon Ball Super."

Due to the massive level of power that he develops in the first episode of "One-Punch Man," Saitama (Makoto Furakawa/Max Mittelman) is commonly brought up in these kinds of fan fiction battles, and it's pretty easy to see why. After all, his name says it all: the guy can defeat alien warlords and gigantic monstrosities with a single punch. Can he defeat one of the strongest characters on "Dragon Ball Super," though?

While that's very much up for debate, it looks like there is one way that Beerus (Koichi Yamadera/Jason Douglas) of "Dragon Ball Super" could come out on top in this theoretical bout. If the God of Destruction were to use his Hakai ability on Saitama, it should be able to erase him from existence, but like with most serious moves in anime, that comes with a short list of caveats.