This Dragon Ball Vs One Punch Man Animated Movie Is Too Good To Be True

Fan films are an excellent way for budding filmmakers to take well-known properties and tell a story Hollywood would never put into production. It gets the director some notoriety, and in many cases, the fan film may be the best adaptation of a property. Now, the YouTube channel Etoilec1 Animations has put together a stellar movie showing what would happen if Goku from "Dragon Ball Z" and Saitama from "One-Punch Man" were to duke it out.

The animation is solid, looking like it came from a legit anime studio. It begins with Goku making a wish after collecting all the Dragon Balls. He's grown bored and wants to fight the strongest human on the planet, which naturally turns out to be Saitama. Goku simply wants someone to pass the time, and even though Saitama has his usual laid-back attitude, he realizes that if he defeats Goku, he may get upgraded to S rank. What follows is a battle for the ages as the two don't hold back when it comes to their brawl. You'll have to watch the movie for yourself to see how it all plays out.

It's a fun mash-up that's already garnered millions of views. Fans have flooded the comments praising the film, with one user writing, "That was so badass and extremely well executed. Felt like I was watching a real collab between the two animation studios the entire time. Can't wait for the next episode." In the battle between the man with numerous hairstyles and the guy with none, the real winner in the end turns out to be the fans.