Whatever Happened To Aira After Shark Tank?

Aira's Jake Slatnick and Eric Goodchild make their way into the tank to pitch Aira for a $500,000 investment in return for a 7% equity stake. Asking for so much and still being in the pre-revenue stage is normally not the best setup for a deal on the show, but "Shark Tank" is no stranger when it comes to surprises.

While passing out their prototype model, the team shares that they plan to primarily focus on licensing their product, meaning that other tech businesses could purchase the Aira to fit their own brand. They currently have a licensing deal with a top company that has ordered 33,000 units and has already paid the $4 to $10 royalty fee for each unit. However, the business is burning through $30,000 each month, which they need to bring up to $50,000 with the help of a shark to amp up production.

Having already invested in a competitor, Mark Cuban goes out. Daymond John also exits, citing the constantly changing landscape of the tech industry as a concern. These worries do little to deter the other sharks. Robert Herjavec offers the $500,000 for 10%. He is followed by Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner, who propose to go in together for 15% equity, along with a 9% interest as a loan. Both the entrepreneurs and Herjavec agree that the company doesn't need the debt, resulting in O'Leary and Grenier dropping the loan and only wanting equity. Slatnick and Goodchild ask if all three sharks would go in for 15%, and the deal is made.