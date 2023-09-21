Whatever Happened To Patrick J. Adams After Suits?
Though he'd been working professionally since 2003, many TV viewers had likely never heard of Patrick J. Adams until he turned up on USA's hit legal drama "Suits." The series made its cable debut in 2011, and would remain a staple in the network's lineup until its 2019 finale. Along the way, it served as a bonafide career springboard for pretty much everyone involved.
That, of course, includes Adams, whose brilliant, but supremely unmotivated legal eagle Mike Ross served as a main character on "Suits" for the bulk of its run. Though he returned for a trio of episodes in the series' ninth and final season, Adams unexpectedly, but amicably opted to leave "Suits" ahead of Season 8. He reportedly did so in hopes of taking a break from acting. But his downtime didn't last very long, with Adams returning to his chosen profession that same year via roles in the sci-fi drama "Clara" and the star-studded web series "America 2.0," following those in 2019 with a recurring gig on Amazon's streaming crime drama "Sneaky Pete."
In 2020, Adams landed a key role in the Disney+ adaptation of "The Right Stuff," portraying legendary astronaut John Glenn in the mini-series. Based on Tom Wolfe's celebrated work of non-fiction (also adapted for the Oscar-winning 1983 film of the same name), the eight episode mini-series follows the travails of Nasa's first astronauts. And if you've streamed "The Right Stuff," you know Adams is at his cocky, yet introverted best throughout.
The Right Stuff is not Adams' only role of note since Suits ended
"The Right Stuff" arguably remains the highest profile gig Patrick J. Adams has booked in his post-"Suits" career. However, he has recently delivered equally notable work in several other film and television projects. Among them is 2022's tragically short-lived streaming series "A League of Their Own." Like the hit 1992 film it shares a name with, the WWII-set dramedy follows a group of disparate women who are enlisted to play ball for the first professional women's baseball league. Adams didn't play a major role in the action, but he positively wowed in supporting mode as Charlie Shaw, the husband of main player Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson).
Adams followed "A League of Their Own" with a role in the romantic drama "The Swearing Jar." The 2022 indie debuted at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. Despite earning raves form critics, and solid notes from audiences, "The Swearing Jar" has remained largely overlooked by the general public. Still, those who have seen the musically-tinged drama might cite it as proof Adams was born to play a romantic lead.
Most recently, Adams fronted the CBC sci-fi thriller "Plan B." The six episode series follows a controlling man who — in a desperate attempt to course-correct his failing marriage and save his family — attempts to use time travel to alter events past, with things inevitably going haywire throughout. Sadly, it seems Adams' Stateside fans will have to wait a little longer to catch him in "Plan B" as the Canadian production is not currently available to watch or stream elsewhere.