Whatever Happened To Patrick J. Adams After Suits?

Though he'd been working professionally since 2003, many TV viewers had likely never heard of Patrick J. Adams until he turned up on USA's hit legal drama "Suits." The series made its cable debut in 2011, and would remain a staple in the network's lineup until its 2019 finale. Along the way, it served as a bonafide career springboard for pretty much everyone involved.

That, of course, includes Adams, whose brilliant, but supremely unmotivated legal eagle Mike Ross served as a main character on "Suits" for the bulk of its run. Though he returned for a trio of episodes in the series' ninth and final season, Adams unexpectedly, but amicably opted to leave "Suits" ahead of Season 8. He reportedly did so in hopes of taking a break from acting. But his downtime didn't last very long, with Adams returning to his chosen profession that same year via roles in the sci-fi drama "Clara" and the star-studded web series "America 2.0," following those in 2019 with a recurring gig on Amazon's streaming crime drama "Sneaky Pete."

In 2020, Adams landed a key role in the Disney+ adaptation of "The Right Stuff," portraying legendary astronaut John Glenn in the mini-series. Based on Tom Wolfe's celebrated work of non-fiction (also adapted for the Oscar-winning 1983 film of the same name), the eight episode mini-series follows the travails of Nasa's first astronauts. And if you've streamed "The Right Stuff," you know Adams is at his cocky, yet introverted best throughout.