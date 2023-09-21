Brooklyn Nine-Nine: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Though "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, it's not without criticism. One Redditor believed that the show faltered after NBC acquired the rights. "Seems like the show lost its 'it factor.' It went from being consistently funny to maybe funny," they said.

Another Redditor, u/Ive_Accepted, detailed why Seasons 6 and 7 felt lackluster compared to the rest of the series. In addition to pointing out how there is less Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), they criticized the predictable storylines and over-the-top performances, especially with Terry (Terry Crews) and Amy (Melissa Fumero): "It's like the writers had nothing for him, so Terry had to compensate for the lack of material. And Amy. There are so many scenes where she is overacting so much that it is honestly hard to watch." Unfortunately, this appears to be a consistent opinion among fans and critics, especially since the worst seven episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" according to IMDb are all within those seasons.

Despite this quality drop, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" does have a few highly acclaimed episodes after Season 5. IMDb has rated "Suicide Squad," "Hitchcock and Scully," and "Lights Out," in addition to the series finale, as a few of the best episodes to come out of the NBC acquisition. It's because of gems like these that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will continue to appeal to viewers, whether they're rewatching it on Peacock or streaming it for the first time.