Can The Incredible Hulk Die? (It's Complicated)

Marvel Comics has a deep roster of characters who are so powerful they can bring planets or galaxies to their knees. Some are galactic powerhouses, like Captain Marvel or Kang the Conqueror. Others are masters of the mystic arts, like Dr. Strange or Scarlet Witch. One of the more powerful characters to grace the pages of Marvel is Bruce Banner's alter ego, the Incredible Hulk. He may be so powerful that killing him is nearly impossible.

What makes the Hulk so hard to kill is his reaction to anger fueled by his unending rage. Every time he gets mad, the good doctor transforms into, as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) puts it, "an enormous green rage monster." He has two characteristics that make him more powerful than others with whom he comes into raging conflict. His skin is nearly impenetrable, able to withstand bullets and other considerable force. This, combined with his regenerative ability, means if anything is powerful enough to do damage, it won't keep him down for long.

In the film "The Incredible Hulk," Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) comments that Banner's blood would make humans impervious to disease. All of this makes the prospect of killing him extremely difficult. But that doesn't mean it is impossible.