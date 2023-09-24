Lainey Wilson's Yellowstone Return Is Possible & Could Change A Character's Fate
"Yellowstone" has an ensemble cast that just keeps growing. Despite already having a large stable of central and supporting players from the start, each new season of the hit neo-western has added even more fascinating characters into the mix. This includes the latest season, which introduced a country singer named Abby (Lainey Wilson) as a love interest for Ryan (Ian Bohen), a longtime member of the bunkhouse.
However, at the time of the midseason break, it looked like Abby and Ryan were going their separate ways after he joined a cattle drive to Texas. All the same, Wilson doesn't think that her sassy cowgirl singer is necessarily out of "Yellowstone" for good. In fact, the performer sounds pretty optimistic that Abby could be coming back for the second part of Season 5.
"I'm realizing that the TV business is just as crazy, if not crazier, than the music business," Wilson told Country Living. The singer added that she's "waiting for ['Yellowstone' creator] Taylor Sheridan to give me the green light, and between tour and everything, we'll figure it out."
Lainey Wilson seems pretty confident that Abby will return
It's not out of the ordinary for "Yellowstone" characters to make their exit before returning somewhere down the road. After all, both Mia (Eden Brolin) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) took extended time away from the ranch before coming back into the fold.
With that in mind, it doesn't seem like Lainey Wilson is that worried that her character has gotten the ax on "Yellowstone." "I haven't got a call yet," Wilson told Entertainment Weekly. "But as far as I know, they don't even know when they're going to be filming."
It's been confirmed that Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" hasn't begun filming yet, and with the recent shake-up between star Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, it looks like there could be more time to fill than previously expected. Furthermore, Wilson hinted that she may know more than she's allowed to share about where things are going in the popular series.
"I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they're planning, I will be back in it," she hinted. "We'll see, they haven't taken me to the train station yet." Though it's unlikely that we'll be seeing a character as sweet as Abby going to the final resting place of so many other "Yellowstone" denizens, it's welcome news for fans that she can likely reconnect with Ryan before the season closes out.