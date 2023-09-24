Lainey Wilson's Yellowstone Return Is Possible & Could Change A Character's Fate

It's not out of the ordinary for "Yellowstone" characters to make their exit before returning somewhere down the road. After all, both Mia (Eden Brolin) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) took extended time away from the ranch before coming back into the fold.

With that in mind, it doesn't seem like Lainey Wilson is that worried that her character has gotten the ax on "Yellowstone." "I haven't got a call yet," Wilson told Entertainment Weekly. "But as far as I know, they don't even know when they're going to be filming."

It's been confirmed that Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" hasn't begun filming yet, and with the recent shake-up between star Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, it looks like there could be more time to fill than previously expected. Furthermore, Wilson hinted that she may know more than she's allowed to share about where things are going in the popular series.

"I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they're planning, I will be back in it," she hinted. "We'll see, they haven't taken me to the train station yet." Though it's unlikely that we'll be seeing a character as sweet as Abby going to the final resting place of so many other "Yellowstone" denizens, it's welcome news for fans that she can likely reconnect with Ryan before the season closes out.