Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Kills Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Season 5 Demands - Except One

Though "Yellowstone" has been among the most popular shows on television for years, there's been a curious delay in getting to the second half of Season 5. As Kevin Costner is set to take legal action against Paramount over the hit neo-western series, family patriarch John Dutton's death is looking more and more certain for when the series finally does return for its possible final season.

However, Puck (via TV Line) has reported that the actor's demands were too much for "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan to agree to. According to the report, Costner and Sheridan got on the phone together back in July for a conversation in which the performer asked for more money, fewer shooting days, and the right to review Sheridan's scripts, which he sought the ability to approve or veto independently. However, while Sheridan and Costner were unable to reach an agreement on those provisions, Costner does retain the right to have final approval over the death of John Dutton, if the show chooses to go that route.

Though this version of events hasn't been confirmed by the actor's side, Costner's previous comments indicated that Paramount "walked away" from negotiations. Regardless of whose side you take, this does add more fuel to the fire in terms of the conflict between Paramount and the actor and will almost certainly spell the end for his character on "Yellowstone" when it comes back after the SAG-AFRA strike concludes.