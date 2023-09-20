Things You Only Notice In The Jurassic World Trilogy The Second Time Around

After a 14-year hiatus, the "Jurassic Park" franchise found new life in Colin Trevorrow's 2015 return to Isla Nublar in "Jurassic World." The first of a new "Jurassic World" trilogy, the film re-introduced John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) vision for a theme park about dinosaurs complete with unfettered commercialism and new faces to take the story in a new direction. Rather than returning to a dinosaur-infested island to save an unsuspecting visitor, as was the premise of "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic Park III," these sequels center around the impact the return of dinosaurs would have on society, nature, and the rest of our world.

Headlined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, Trevorrow's new vision for the "Jurassic" franchise was mixed with material from the original Michael Crichton novels and plenty of nostalgia for Steven Spielberg's first two classics. While the critical responses to each new "Jurassic World" installment varied, there's no denying that these movies delivered, with each installment surpassing $1 billion at the box office. You just can't keep a good dinosaur down.

Folks who've only watched each "Jurassic World" once might have missed a few surprises and recurring motifs along the way, but don't worry, we're here to shed some light on a number of them.