The Jurassic World Dominion T-Rex Was 'Weak' For A Good Reason Says Colin Trevorrow
"Jurassic World: Dominion" features the exciting return of the series' original trio alongside an epic battle for the fate of the world. The celebratory conclusion combines the best parts of both trilogies for an unforgettable adventure. As fans know, a "Jurassic Park" film wouldn't be complete without the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and its powerful jaw lined with razor-sharp teeth.
Unfortunately, some fans felt the T-Rex's depiction in "Jurassic World: Dominion" was underwhelming and didn't properly capture the ferocity of the creature. The formidable dino faces off with a large and deadly Giganotosaurus, which rivals the fan-favorite in strength and size. However, after the T-Rex is overpowered, some fans felt that she was portrayed as too weak and even called out director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter about the issue.
As The Hollywood Reporter first reported, a fan had complaints about the film and tweeted to Trevorrow, "Hey, @colintrevorrow... ya made the Rex look weak. Again. Come on now! It's the face of the franchise. Terrible. The Giga might have been strong, but science proves the Rex was a better predator, and stronger. Very disappointed in your utilization of Rexy."
Trevorrow's response was gracious and reasonable and should soothe even the harshest critics of "Jurassic World: Dominion." "I understand the feeling," Trevorrow tweeted. "Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion." He continued defending Rexy and the film's image of her in "Jurassic World: Dominion."
Colin Trevorrow said the T-Rex got her revenge at an impressive age
"Jurassic World: Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow found it extremely important to celebrate the legacy of the original T-Rex, especially in the series' concluding installment. The figure shines in the film's official prologue where she terrorizes a drive-in theater in a riveting scene. At the end of the film, she faces off against the towering Giganotosaurus and she's nearly defeated until she outsmarts the huge beast at the last minute in a surprise twist.
Trevorrow continued to share his reasoning for the portrayal in response to the thought-provoking tweet, "Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time." In a victorious moment, the T-Rex rises to fight alongside an allied Therizinosaurus to finally kill the Giganotosaurus with a show-stopping conclusion.
The T-Rex charges at her enemy and flings it into the Therizinosaurus' sharp claws to impale and instantly end their adversary. While it may not be an extraordinary feat of strength, it honors her legendary story with a fitting endpoint, as the T-Rex ferociously protects her home. As Trevorrow said, it's actually more admirable that she remains undefeated, even in her golden years. In the end, it's quite fitting that Rexy again stands above the rest of the dinosaurs in the series' final installment.