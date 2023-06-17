The Jurassic World Dominion T-Rex Was 'Weak' For A Good Reason Says Colin Trevorrow

"Jurassic World: Dominion" features the exciting return of the series' original trio alongside an epic battle for the fate of the world. The celebratory conclusion combines the best parts of both trilogies for an unforgettable adventure. As fans know, a "Jurassic Park" film wouldn't be complete without the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and its powerful jaw lined with razor-sharp teeth.

Unfortunately, some fans felt the T-Rex's depiction in "Jurassic World: Dominion" was underwhelming and didn't properly capture the ferocity of the creature. The formidable dino faces off with a large and deadly Giganotosaurus, which rivals the fan-favorite in strength and size. However, after the T-Rex is overpowered, some fans felt that she was portrayed as too weak and even called out director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter about the issue.

As The Hollywood Reporter first reported, a fan had complaints about the film and tweeted to Trevorrow, "Hey, @‌colintrevorrow... ya made the Rex look weak. Again. Come on now! It's the face of the franchise. Terrible. The Giga might have been strong, but science proves the Rex was a better predator, and stronger. Very disappointed in your utilization of Rexy."

Trevorrow's response was gracious and reasonable and should soothe even the harshest critics of "Jurassic World: Dominion." "I understand the feeling," Trevorrow tweeted. "Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion." He continued defending Rexy and the film's image of her in "Jurassic World: Dominion."