Why King Atlan From Aquaman 2 Looks So Familiar

Arthur Curry's next adventure has finally had the big reveal fans have been waiting for thanks to the arrival of the trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." As expected, Jason Momoa's maritime hero is seen riding on the back of an overly large sea creature while swinging a giant fork around and shouting "woo!" What more could you ask for? Among the shots of the coral-based carnage, though, there appears to be an all-new MacGuffin that'll be causing issues for the King of Atlantis, and it's not the first time it's been a problem for the one seated on the throne.

As revealed by Arthur's estranged brother, Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), the Black Trident that Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) has come into possession of almost brought down Atlantis during the reign of King Atlan, who is briefly seen swimming into battle in the trailer. If the face hidden behind the beard and bubbles looks familiar, it's because the actor has already starred in some notable epic entries. Vincent Regan has dabbled in all manner of mythical tales over the years, from standing with Spartans to clashing with Titans to his performance just before this one, as the foil of a brand-new band of pirates who have taken over Netflix by storm.