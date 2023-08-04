The Incredible Hulk Director Saw Red (And Grey) In Scrapped Sequel

Debuting in 2008, Red Hulk was actually Bruce Banner's longtime adversary and in-law, Thunderbolt Ross, who is set to return to the big screen, with Harrison Ford portraying the character (taking over for the late William Hurt). The common consensus among MCU fans is that Red Hulk could be dropping in to cause trouble for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in "Captain America: Brave New World." However, had Leterrier had his way, we'd have seen him and other anger-induced monsters a lot sooner. "Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe," explained Leterrier. "You want the primeval Hulk ... the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk, you lose that a little bit, and you get a little bit more kiddish with it."

While it may have been "kiddish," the idea of delving into Bruce's mind would've been an avenue often taken in the comics but not so much on-screen. "But that was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff," recalled Leterrier. "That was really fun. And that's what I was aiming to do," Things have changed somewhat now with the inclusion of "She-Hulk," but Leterrier did show some love for the MCUs newest attorney. "I like 'She-Hulk,' but then you know, yoga between Hulk and ... I was like, 'Okay! Yeah, we're very far from my Hulk.'" Well, at least he's not angry about it.