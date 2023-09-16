Character Send-Offs That Outraged Fans

From the very first episode in 1963, the Doctor's companions have been just as integral to the success of "Doctor Who" as the lead actor. In fact, in the revived series since 2005, the companion's popularity occasionally even overshadows the Doctor. Among the most beloved companions are Amy Pond and Rory Williams, a young couple who traveled with the Doctor, but whose exit wasn't as celebrated.

To be sure, "Doctor Who" fans can handle change: the Doctor himself regularly gets a new actor and companions come and go with regularity. But fans didn't love Amy and Rory's final episode, "Angels Take Manhattan," with Reddit user MrTheOtherUser calling it "one of the franchise's worst companion exit stories." Admitting that the episode was an emotional one, he called out the story's contrived excuse as to why the Doctor couldn't rescue them after they'd been sent back in time to 1940s New York, labeling the whole thing "pretty dumb."

And many other fans agreed. Why? Because while the Doctor does call the time and place a "fixed time" that can't be altered, the logic just doesn't add up. Ultimately, it seems like a poorly constructed excuse to create a tear-jerking goodbye, when a simple farewell would have been enough.