Post-Credits Scenes That Were Cut From The Movie

Whenever anyone goes to see a movie in theaters, many will also stick around in the auditorium until the lights come back on, just to make sure there isn't a post-credit scene lurking. Once a domain associated with wacky and anarchic comedies like "The Muppet Movie" or titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now a wide array of movies utilize post-credit scenes. These stingers can be waiting in almost any film of any genre, either during the end credits or after they've finished rolling — and sometimes both. Often these scenes are meant to tee up sequels, other times they pay off a running gag seen earlier in the film. Or in the case of "The Disaster Artist," they can make room for cameos that would have otherwise been distracting during the movie proper.

The endless ways credit sequences can be utilized makes it clear why they're so ubiquitous in modern cinema, though that doesn't mean every proposed credit scene gets off the ground. Sometimes, even the most tantalizing notions for post-credit scenes end up on the cutting room floor for an array of reasons: perhaps the sequence just wasn't working, or the director wanted to eschew this staple of 21st century moviegoing. Even with the popularity of credit scenes today, these unrealized and cut end-credit scenes show that it is much harder to craft these sequences than audiences might think.