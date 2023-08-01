Barbie's Cut End Credits Scene Would Have Shown Mattel's Weirdest Toy Feature

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

As the millions who have thus far attended "Barbie" know, the movie completely lacks a post-credit scene. But it appears that the film originally had one. An Instagram post created by actor Tom Clark on July 24 reveals several behind-the-camera shots featuring Midge (Emerald Fennell) giving birth. As she prepares to deliver, who should wander into the scene but Dame Helen Mirren, who serves as the film's narrator?

Further shots of the creative team's corkboard were posted by BorisFX in support of the Art of the Cut podcast with Steve Hullfish, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, and film editor Nick Houy on July 27. In the episode, they reveal the scene's position as an end-credits wink and nod. So it seems that "Barbie" did indeed have an end credits scene at one point but it was trimmed before the film was released.

Even more interesting? It appears that the moment might have made a wink-and-nod reference to the reason why Pregnant Midge — the doll Fennell is portraying — was taken off the market. Pregnant Midge became controversial because children playing with the toy could pry off Midge's midsection and give her a C-section. Children could then replace Midge's rounded tummy with a flat one, which was also magnetized. Mattel was accused of doing everything from promoting single motherhood to teen pregnancy with the doll, and the company soon took it off the market. This moment has joined a handful of hinted-at scenes that were axed from the theatrical cut of "Barbie."