The Nun II Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Nun II"

The Conjuring Universe returns to deliver its supposed "darkest chapter yet" with "The Nun II." The film sees Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) once again face off against the demonic nun known as Valak (Bonnie Aarons) after their initial encounter left Irene traumatized. Although it's been years since Irene stopped Valak, she's still haunted by the lasting horrors of Valak's power. However, she learns that Valak is still causing devastation and death across France through her possession of Irene's old friend Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet). Now, Irene must act alongside her new friend Sister Debra (Storm Reid) to stop Valak from causing more harm, after she finds that Frenchie has taken a position at an all-girls school.

"The Nun II" brings fans back into The Conjuring Universe for another scary thrill ride with Valak, and she holds nothing back in delivering nightmarish visuals and jolting jump scares at every turn. Additionally, there are other demons who appear to pit Irene and others in terrifying fights for survival. "The Nun II" also delivers more story tidbits for the wider universe by further fleshing out Valak's story and motivations, as well as hinting at an interesting future that could connect to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren from the original "Conjuring" films. Let's delve into everything that happens in the film's tense finale and talk about how "The Nun II" links to the wider Conjuring Universe.