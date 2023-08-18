The Nun II: Why Warner Bros. Is In A Legal Battle With The Horror Franchise Star

"The Conjuring" franchise has scared up plenty of revenue at the box office since 2013. Though the accounts of Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) have been largely discredited in the years since the events originally occurred, that hasn't stopped fans from showing up to watch each new installment and spin-off of the series.

Of course, the latest entry is the upcoming "The Nun 2." The third entry in "The Conjuring" universe to feature the titular character, the sequel to The Nun's (Bonnie Aarons) first solo outing just goes further to prove the staying power of the character in the already crowded genre of horror icons old and new.

However, Aarons alleges that she hasn't received fair compensation for her role as the character. According to The Guardian, the actor has filed a suit that shows she hasn't been fairly paid for the merchandise that has been sold using her likeness. "Instead of accounting and paying in a transparent fashion, Warner Bros obscures and hides the true amount of Ms. Aarons' rightful share of merchandising revenues, all while continuing to exploit her," her lawsuit reads.