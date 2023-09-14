Will Batman Appear In Aquaman 2?

Things have been bumpy for DC movies over the past year. There's been an attempt to bring a greater sense of interconnectivity to these films, with Superman (Henry Cavill) showing up in "Black Adam" and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) having a cameo in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Of course, all of this may be for naught, as James Gunn and Peter Safran, as the new heads of DC Studios, plan on rebooting the DC film franchise starting with a new take on the Man of Steel with "Superman: Legacy." The upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" represents the final breath from the old guard, and what many people still want to know is whether Batman, any Batman, will show up at some point.

Early reports suggested Michael Keaton's version of the character, who appeared this year in "The Flash," would be in it. However, later reports said he was swapped out with Ben Affleck's Batman. This made greater sense, seeing how Ben Affleck is the DCEU's Batman who already appeared alongside Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) in "Justice League." However, with "Aquaman 2" undergoing so many reshoots over the last year, there's doubt as to whether Affleck is even in the movie anymore. Affleck is still listed in the cast on IMDb, but that website isn't always accurate or up-to-date with the latest news.

So ... is Batman in "Aquaman 2?"