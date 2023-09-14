Wheel Of Time Season 2 Will Cover Story Arcs From Books 2 & 3 In Only 8 Episodes - Exclusive

Anyone who is remotely familiar with Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" series knows that there is a lot of material to read through. The prolific author's story spans 14 massive volumes, three of which had to be completed by fellow fantasy author Brandon Sanderson when Jordan passed away before completing his gargantuan task.

With so much source material available — many of the books are around the thousand-page mark — the team at Amazon Studios has their work cut out for them. It will be a challenge to adapt the entire story into an on-screen narrative that will likely span much fewer than 14 seasons. Each of the first two seasons has offered eight episodes so far, giving the writers a narrow window within which to fit so much content.

In a recent exclusive interview during the lead-up to the premiere of Season 2, Looper was invited to talk to three of the show's producers on set at Jordan Studios in Prague. During the conversation, we pointed out that Season 1 followed Book 1 pretty closely (as far as major story arcs go) and asked how they intended to fit so many books into their limited number of seasons moving forward.

Producer Holger Reibiger provided a straightforward answer: "Season 2 is based on Book 2 and part of Book 3." He followed up with a comment on the process of cramming so much source material into such a short space, adding, "If you think about how much source material it is to fit that into eight episodes, it's quite challenging. You try to pick the best moments and create as best as possible."