The Challenge Season 39 Release Date, Cast, Teaser, And More Details

MTV's "The Challenge" may be one of the longest-running reality competition shows on the scene, but it's still just as full of life as the day it touched down on the network in 1998. After years upon years of installments, the series is finally gearing up for Season 39 — and this newest edition of the classic competition show looks to be an exhilarating celebration of everything that has come before.

Ahead of its release, early details on "The Challenge" Season 39 are giving eager fans a taste of what to expect from the show's latest outing. Information on the premiere date, the cast of competitors, and more has already been made available. However, perhaps the juicest detail of all is the unique twist that Season 39 is set to employ, which is sure to intrigue those who have kept up with the series through the years. Here's the complete rundown on "The Challenge" Season 39.