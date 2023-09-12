The Challenge Season 39 Cast Reveal Has A Major Twist

Even as MTV's "The Challenge" nears its 40th season, the long-running reality competition series is still finding new ways to switch things up. A little over a month ahead of the show's Season 39 premiere, MTV has unveiled new details about what fans of "The Challenge" can expect from its latest batch of episodes, including its full lineup of contestants and theme. Indeed, it has not only been revealed that "The Challenge" Season 39 will be titled "Battle for a New Champion," but that its players will feature no previous winners of the show.

As its title suggests, the season will center around 24 competitors who have never won "The Challenge" before. Its contestants include Jessica Brody, Michele Fitzgerald, Berna Canbeldek, Ed Eason, Moriah Jadea, Big T Fazakerley, Callum Izzard, Asaf Goren, Olivia Kaiser, Horacio Gutiérrez, Jujuy Jiménez, and several others. The season will be hosted, once again, by "Challenge" mainstay T.J. Lavin.

The season's theme marks a major shift for the MTV series, which has frequently capitalized on the star power of its recurring players and returning champions. With that in mind, while "The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion" will focus primarily on elevating its less established players, the season is still going to feature appearances from some of the show's previous winners.