The Challenge Season 39 Cast Reveal Has A Major Twist
Even as MTV's "The Challenge" nears its 40th season, the long-running reality competition series is still finding new ways to switch things up. A little over a month ahead of the show's Season 39 premiere, MTV has unveiled new details about what fans of "The Challenge" can expect from its latest batch of episodes, including its full lineup of contestants and theme. Indeed, it has not only been revealed that "The Challenge" Season 39 will be titled "Battle for a New Champion," but that its players will feature no previous winners of the show.
As its title suggests, the season will center around 24 competitors who have never won "The Challenge" before. Its contestants include Jessica Brody, Michele Fitzgerald, Berna Canbeldek, Ed Eason, Moriah Jadea, Big T Fazakerley, Callum Izzard, Asaf Goren, Olivia Kaiser, Horacio Gutiérrez, Jujuy Jiménez, and several others. The season will be hosted, once again, by "Challenge" mainstay T.J. Lavin.
The season's theme marks a major shift for the MTV series, which has frequently capitalized on the star power of its recurring players and returning champions. With that in mind, while "The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion" will focus primarily on elevating its less established players, the season is still going to feature appearances from some of the show's previous winners.
The Challenge Season 39 will feature several past champions, but there's a catch
Despite what its theme and player lineup may suggest, several champions and longtime stars of "The Challenge" are still set to appear throughout its forthcoming season. As a matter of fact, the series' new episodes will reportedly feature surprise elimination matches that pit its main competitors against certain legendary champions. According to Entertainment Weekly, the season's elimination rounds will feature appearances from previous "Challenge" winners CT Tamburello, Laurel Stucky, Cara Maria Sorbello, Darrell Taylor, Tori Deal, Kaz Crossley, Brad Fiorenza, Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker, and Kaycee Clark.
However, just because they're going to serve an important function on "The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion" doesn't mean the aforementioned players are going to get the chance to compete for the season's top spot. On the contrary, their appearances throughout the season will be restricted to their respective elimination matches. As a result, while the season's core players won't ever be competing directly with any past "Challenge" winners, they'll still have to face some of them in order to actually earn their place among the show's class of champions.
Previous seasons of "The Challenge" have, notably, found different ways to address the champion statuses of some of its longtime competitors. That said, "Battle for a New Champion" will be the first to specifically exclude them. The season may, consequently, help the series make new stars out of some of its lesser-known contestants. Of course, fans will have to tune in to see which of the season's competitors ultimately emerge as its overall winners.
"The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion" premieres Wednesday, October 25, on MTV.