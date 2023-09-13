Why Dr. Leslie Ferrier From A Haunting In Venice Looks So Familiar

Any good murder mystery needs an eclectic cast of characters that keep the audience guessing. It's all the more important for the dynamic to be just right, especially when locking everyone into a confined location, as is the case with the latest Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) adaptation, "A Haunting in Venice." When everyone is gathered for a séance, a new death shines a light on darkness from the past. Anyone could hold a nefarious secret, including the timid Dr. Leslie Ferrier, played by Jamie Dornan.

When it comes to whodunnits, even the least likely suspect needs to have an air of possibility around them. And while Dornan has a history of playing sexy, confident characters, he tones it down for Dr. Ferrier. It seems unlikely he would be the one behind the murderous plot, but then again, he may be hiding more than he's letting on.

"A Haunting in Venice" boasts a terrific ensemble, with incredibly talented actors like Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, and, of course, Jamie Dornan. And in case you can't quite place the prolific actor, here's where you may have seen him before.