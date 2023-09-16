The Breaking Bad 'Cameo' That's Either A Hilarious Meta-Joke Or A Major Mistake

"Breaking Bad" is the kind of series that will live on in the conversation of legendary television shows for decades to come. While one of the most distinguishing elements of the AMC crime drama is its riveting performances from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jonathan Banks, the series is also filled with memorable guest stars throughout its five seasons.

Krysten Ritter, Jim Beaver, Jesse Plemons, and Robert Forster are just a few of the recurring actors who made an impact during their time on "Breaking Bad." Still, it's the series' most unexpected cameo that Empire Senior Designer Olly Gibbs noticed while rewatching the show. Gibbs shared his discovery of a DVD case for the series in a shot he posted to X (formerly Twitter).

The shot appears in Season 5, Episode 12 ("Rabid Dog"), when Jesse (Paul) is in Hank's (Dean Norris) house, speaking to Hank and Steve (Steven Michael Quezada) about trying to catch Walter White (Cranston) red-handed once and for all. As you can see, it clearly shows a "Breaking Bad" DVD on the far left hand of the screen. Though it can be hard to see which season it is, a closer look suggests that it's from Season 3.