Breaking Bad: Why Giancarlo Esposito Was 'Honored' When He Learned Of Gus' Death

In many ways, "Breaking Bad" is a show about watching the hero become the villain. While Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) goal of earning enough money for his family by cooking and selling crystal meth is morally dubious from the start, his motivation is pure and relatable enough that viewers still get behind him as a protagonist.

Of course, it helps that his opponents happen to be so malevolent. Few TV bad guys are as scary as Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad." Cold, calculating, and perpetually stone-faced, Gus is a force to be reckoned with, and that makes Walter's Season 4 chess match with the kingpin all the more intense and riveting to watch.

Naturally, being the main character, Walter does come out on top in the end. Still, Esposito told Time that he wasn't just satisfied with how Gus went out on "Breaking Bad," he was actually honored. The actor recalled learning about what would happen to Gus from Vince Gilligan himself long before it came to pass. "I was honored that he let me know 11 episodes in advance. I'm eternally grateful to Vince for that."