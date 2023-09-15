Lord Of The Rings & Star Wars Crossed Over Once To Fight ... Toxic Fans?

When it comes to the biggest trilogies of all time, two sets of films commonly come up in the conversation: While "Star Wars" may be the original bar by which we measure epic movie trios, a new generation rejected its messy prequels in favor of Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Either way, what both franchises have in common is that they've been the recipient of online harassment and threats when it comes to how they've evolved with time. Specifically, both "The Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars" have been criticized by the bottom-feeders of their online communities for casting people of color in their more modern visions.

This may be why the two united so quickly when "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was attacked by bigots for its inclusive casting. The official Twitter account for the epic fantasy series posted a message in support of its cast members that reminded fans of author J.R.R. Tolkien's principles and that was quickly backed by the official "Star Wars" account, which tweeted, "From Middle-earth to a galaxy far, far away... #YouAreAllWelcomeHere."