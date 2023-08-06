Shark Tank: Barbara Corcoran Admits She's Lost Out On Many Deals Beyond The Tank

Whether she's dominating the world of real estate or bringing her big personality to television, Barbara Corcoran is a tough cookie. Since 2009, Corcoran has brought her street-smart attitude that she developed as a world-renowned real estate expert to the panel of investors on "Shark Tank," oftentimes standing up for other women who have the floor. But what she is perhaps best known for on the long-running series is her willingness to reject a pitch for whatever personal reason she chooses. Go on any Reddit thread or YouTube comment section about the show, and you're bound to find comments that poke fun at this factor.

Corcoran's stubbornness may seem over the top to "Shark Tank" fans, but it's hard to blame the businesswoman for being picky. It's easy to forget just how much risk goes into investing, and even the richest sharks have had their fair share of business blunders. While speaking on "The Daniel Mac Show" podcast, Corcoran discussed her most profitable business, The Comfy, a wearable blanket that brought her $468 million over the course of three years. However, Corcoran was quick to add to the victory an honest revelation, saying, "Don't worry. I've lost on so many others." Sadly, even her most successful business faced problems, as The Comfy started experiencing difficulties with debt and eventually saw Corcoran exit the business.

Not all the sharks have the luxury of taking on super-risky endeavors, and Corcoran is one of them. Even so, these setbacks have done little to wane her passion for investing.