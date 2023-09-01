Jawan Box Office Predictions: Shah Rukh Khan Is About To Break His Pathaan Record

Can Shah Rukh Khan break his own "Pathaan" record with the upcoming "Jawan"?

After a string of commercial disappointments and creative misfires, the so-called "King of Bollywood" Shah Rukh Khan decided it was time to take a step back. With a larger-than-life persona and global following, Khan realized that he wasn't living up to his standards — and the expectations that fans had. After a self-imposed exile at the box office that lasted over four years, Khan kicked 2023 off with "Pathaan," an over-the-top spy-thriller that leaned heavily into his charm and deity-like aura.

A box office tsunami both in its native India and stateside, "Pathaan" was a unicorn for Yash Raj Films, the studio that arguably turned Khan into the legend that he currently is. The fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe cinematic franchise, "Pathaan" created absolute pandemonium at the box office, reminding audiences (and competitors) that Khan's throne wasn't for the taking. Released on January 25 to coincide with India's Republic Day, "Pathaan" became the first Hindi film to gross over ₹100 crore on its first day — that's more than $10 million USD.

With an infectious response, positive reviews, and chart-busting tracks, "Pathaan" quickly became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, with a global cume of $130 million — a total far higher than Oscar-winning films like "The Whale" and "Women Talking." In fact, it's the highest-grossing Hindi film in both the United States and Canada. More importantly, it's also the highest-grossing film of Khan's career.

For Khan, "Pathaan" was the perfect comeback story. But he's not done, as September 7 sees the global release of "Jawan," his upcoming action-thriller from veteran Tamil-language director Atlee. With an all-star pan-Indian cast and extremely confident promotional strategy, "Jawan" is going to decimate the records "Pathaan" set at the box office.