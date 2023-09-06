Wheel Of Time: Ondrej Nekvasil & Ondrej Nierostek Talk New Biomes & Burning Houses - Exclusive Interview

You guys have built a lot of massive sets for this show. Are there any sets that you've particularly enjoyed working on and providing all the effects for?

Ondrej Nierostek: Absolutely. There's one set I really like, which is on the bank of the river. It's called the Atuan's Mill. That village was built from the ground, so all the buildings, the mill ... The wheel of the mill has to be moving, so we did it practically. We had an engine motor. Then, we know that there is going to be a battle happening later on, so that set has to be prepped for that. During the battle, you had lots of cranes behind the buildings, lots of cherry pickers for the wire work, pulling the stunts, which needs to fly, hit the buildings. There was a big channeling wave, which we created with the strong machines. I like Atuan's Mill.

What kind of machines do you use for a wave like that?

Nierostek: Well, for this big wave, we had several huge fans — engine fans — and we had a few road compressors helping with the air blasters.

In a show like this, there are normal effects, and then there's the One Power impacting things. How has that factored into doing special effects, knowing that there's this magical element that is impacting how things look and feel?

Nierostek: The practical effects happen every day on set, so we are predominantly standing by there creating atmosphere. All the sets are lit by flames, so wherever you go, it's using atmospheric smoke. Even exterior or interiors, we are helping to create some kind of magic look for camera and channeling. The other kind of effects are after discussions. Where do we actually go if it's more visual effects, or if it's a special effect like a practical effect on the set? It's a combination.