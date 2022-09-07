There's A Very Good Reason Tom Ellis Could Never Have Been Sandman's Lucifer

During an interview with TVLine, "Lucifer" showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson revealed much about their time working on the show. Inevitably, they were asked about "The Sandman" and why, exactly, Tom Ellis did not reprise his role for the series. As it turns out, the two characters were just too drastically different from one another. "If you watch the show you see why, because her Lucifer is cruel, and brutal, and awesome," Henderson said in reference to Gwendoline Christie's take on Lucifer. "And it would break our hearts if Tom Ellis played that version of it, because ours is very sweet and kind."

This isn't so far off from the answer that Neil Gaiman himself gave on his Twitter back in May, and both of these answers make a lot of sense. It would be jarring to see a more cruel version of Ellis's Lucifer just suddenly appear in "The Sandman," and some fans may have a hard time buying it. This is especially true considering how much character development his character went through during the six seasons of "Lucifer." Bringing in Christie just ensures that fans are aware that this is a different version entirely.