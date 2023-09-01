One Piece: Why Are Giant Snails Used As Phones? Transponder Snails Explained

Contains minor spoilers for the "One Piece" manga and anime

When Netflix said it was bringing "One Piece" to life, the streamer wasn't joking. Even the strangest bits of Eiichiro Oda's manga have made the transition to live-action, and of them, the Transponder Snails have to be the weirdest. Introduced at the end of Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," we see Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) use an incredibly creepy-looking snail as if it were a telephone — nothing new to fans of the anime and manga, but newcomers may be wondering, how, exactly, do the Transponder Snails work?

Transponder Snails, or Den Den Mushi, are used throughout the "One Piece" world for vocal and visual communication. In a reality without advanced technology, the larger-than-normal animals' telepathic abilities allow them to use electronic signals to communicate with one another. They can also perfectly replicate anyone's voice, matching their inflections and cadences as if the words were coming straight from the source. While the exact details of how they're capable of doing these things is shrouded in mystery, the addition of dials and receivers allows people to use them as long-range communication devices.

Using dials, one can enter a specific number into a Transponder Snail, which telepathically links to the corresponding snail, mimicking real-world telephones. Some have even greater fax-machine-like abilities, including copying and sending documents, with ranges that can cross entire oceans. Thankfully, this relationship is mutually beneficial; Transponder Snails have no problems serving as a communication tool as long as they are well fed.