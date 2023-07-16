One Piece: What Are Luffy's Gear 5 Powers & Abilities?

While every "One Piece" fan is probably familiar with the basic abilities of Monkey D. Luffy's (Mayumi Tanaka) Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit (which gives his entire body the stretching abilities of elastic rubber), some fans might be less familiar with the various "Gears" that Luffy unlocks through his usage of it. Gears are essentially different forms and techniques that Luffy can access through a greater understanding of his Devil Fruit.

To date, we've seen a total of four Gears from Luffy over the course of the "One Piece" anime. Gear 1 is Luffy's natural rubbery state, from which he performs most of his attacks. Gear 2 speeds up blood flow throughout Luffy's body, to the point where his skin turns pinkish-red and starts smoking, and he gains access to blinding speed. Gear 3 allows Luffy to inflate a select body part (like his fist) and grant it immense strength. Gear 4 is perhaps the most complex one we've seen yet, as it allows Luffy to inflate and strengthen several body parts at once and combine them with Armament Haki. Luffy assumes three separate forms when utilizing Gear 4, including the enormous Tank-Man, the aptly-titled Bounce-Man, and the lightning-quick Snake-Man.

All that said, each of these Gears pales in comparison to Luffy's fifth and apparently final Gear, which grants him an unbelievable amount of power and fully transforms his body and his abilities. Here's everything we know so far about the capabilities of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation, which has yet to premiere in the anime, but is a crucial part of the latest manga arc.