Netflix's One Piece: This Episode 1 Scene Pays Homage To A Famous Movie Pirate

Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Romance Dawn"

Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is a legendary pirate who needs no introduction ... well, almost. "One Piece," Eiichiro Oda's classic manga series that stars the would-be king of the pirates, has been sailing strong since 1997, and its ongoing anime adaptation, which boasts a similar chronological tenure, is broadly considered one of the best animes of all time. But neither of these truths guarantees that audiences of Netflix's live-action adaptation will inherently know what's going on. And maybe that's why "One Piece" Season 1, Episode 1, "Romance Dawn," introduces its version of the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates with an homage to Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean."

In his first scene, just after the contextualizing prologue, Luffy pilots a small vessel that's taking on water faster than he can bail it out. He rides his sinking boat directly into trouble that's thinly disguised as a sanctuary. Throughout the entire fiasco, Luffy behaves as though everything's fine, like sinking his only ship was his plan all along. If that sequence of events feels familiar, then you're someone who's watched "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

Disney's flagship pirate film introduces its legendary captain, Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), by sinking his one-man vessel just after the contextualizing prologue. And like Luffy, Jack escapes his potentially grizzly fate with a combination of style and luck.