Rotten Tomatoes Critics Say A Haunting In Venice Is A Frightfully Good Mystery

Kenneth Branagh is back with another Hercule Poirot mystery. Over the last few years, the British actor and filmmaker has become obsessed with Agatha Christie's iconic and eccentric mystery novels featuring Poirot. He successfully introduced a brand new generation to Christie's magnum opus with a cinematic rendition of "Murder on the Orient Express." The mystery flick debuted in late 2017 to mostly positive reviews, with many praising Branagh's performance as the Belgian detective Poirot. Audiences were equally enthusiastic about the film, awarding the star-studded affair a B CinemaScore. While the adaptation was far from perfect, it proved to be a lucrative success at the box office, grossing over $350 million on a budget shy of $60 million.

With such strong receipts, 20th Century Studios was naturally interested in having Branagh adapt another one of Christie's seminal novels. Following a number of delays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Branagh finally unleashed "Death on the Nile" upon cinemagoers in 2022. Starring Gal Gadot, as well as Branagh as Poirot, the adaptation received mixed-to-positive reviews. Unfortunately, it wasn't the same financial hit as its predecessor, grossing a worldwide total shy of $140 million.

But 20th Century Studios still has faith in the franchise, allowing Branagh to take Poirot in a spooky direction. After months of anticipation, Rotten Tomatoes critics have finally seen the spooky "A Haunting in Venice" and they (mostly) have nothing but positive things to say. Mireia Mullor of Digital Spy makes it clear: "A Haunting in Venice" is a scary good time at the cinema. "Despite not being particularly innovative, the movie is incredibly tasteful while playing its storytelling cards cleverly," Mullor wrote. "There's no doubt Branagh has learned from previous mistakes, raising the level of the saga and delivering an instant Halloween classic."