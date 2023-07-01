Was Death On The Nile Actually Filmed On The Nile?

Beginning in 2017 with the release of "Murder on the Orient Express," actor and director Kenneth Branagh has been at the helm of three separate mystery films based on the work of the legendary Agatha Christie — each time starring as the eccentric detective Hercule Poirot. These adaptations include the upcoming "A Haunting in Venice" (adapted from Christie's novel "Hallowe'en Party" and set for release in September 2023), and 2022's "Death on the Nile."

As the name suggests, the latter takes place on a luxury cruise down the Nile River, which falls into disaster when an heiress named Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot) is murdered in cold blood. As in "Murder on the Orient Express," the unexplained murder becomes a mystery that only Poirot can solve, and one in which every member of the immense ensemble cast is a suspect. Although the majority of the film takes place on the Nile, mystery fans will be somewhat disappointed to know that Branagh's version of "Death on the Nile" didn't actually film its scenes on the titular river.

According to a report from Times Travel, much of 2022's "Death on the Nile" was shot in Longcross Studios in Surrey, England, where the filmmakers constructed life-sized replicas of famous Egyptian buildings and sights. The luxury cruiser SS Karnak was also built and shot in Longcross Studios, and wildlife shots from along the Nile were filmed at the United Kingdom's Cotswold Water Park.