Star Wars Rumor: The Mandalorian Season 4 May Be A Feature Film - Could It Work?

Lucasfilm's theatrical "Star Wars" schedule has been barren since the less-than-stellar reception to "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." The studio wants to change that with the new movies announced at Star Wars Celebration — and a new rumor suggests a familiar Mandalorian could join them.

According to Making Star Wars, amidst the ongoing writers and actors strike, there's fear within Lucasfilm that between working on "The Mandalorian" Season 4 and "Ahsoka" Season 2, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni won't be able to flesh out the Disney+ shows in time to lead into Filoni's upcoming New Republic movie. However, given the latter has yet to premiere its first season, Lucasfilm is reportedly exploring the option of sending Mando and Grogu to theaters, condensing "The Mandalorian" Season 4's scripts into a feature-length film.

It's an interesting idea that could pay off in a big way for Lucasfilm. Filoni's New Republic movie doesn't have a release date yet, but the studio would surely prefer to release it within the next few years, wrapping up the story of the Disney+ era of "Star Wars." If that's the case, there's no way they will have time to write and film "The Mandalorian" Season 4, "Ahsoka" Season 2, and Filoni's movie with the ongoing strikes. Sending Mando to theaters could be the only option, assuming the strikes continue into next year. Not only would it shorten Lucasfilm's upcoming production schedule, it could also help fix some of the problems that plagued "The Mandalorian" Season 3.