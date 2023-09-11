My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Travis Henry After Season 8?
Season 8 Episode 6 of "My 600-lb Life" saw 31-year-old Travis Henry share his story. The Texas native and aspiring musician's 617-pound weight has severely limited his life. Like others on the long-running TLC reality series, Henry's habits stem from a troubled past. As a child, he was abandoned by his family, which started him on a path to overeating. By the time he was 25, he weighed 500 pounds. Later, when Henry's first fiancée broke up with him, he used food to cope with the pain.
Things began looking up for Henry when he met his future wife Yasmin at church. Sadly, his weight halted them from being able to have a wedding. Frustrated by this and the many other sacrifices Yasmin has to make for him, Henry makes the choice to take on a serious weight loss plan with help from famed surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Despite some hiccups, Henry ultimately sticks to the objective and gets approved for weight loss surgery. By the end of the episode, he has lost 238 pounds with a final weight of 379 pounds.
Since the episode aired in February 2020, Henry has made some amazing progress. In April of that year, he uploaded a vlog showcasing his daily life where he continues to pursue his music career, attends the movies with family, and goes to the gym with his wife. The last photo of him posted on Instagram was in December 2021 where it looks like his weight has gone down significantly since the end of "My 600-lb. Life." It's unknown if he and Yasmin were able to have their dream wedding, but it's nevertheless inspiring to see how well his life has progressed.
Many find Travis' story inspiring
Travis Henry had some major hurdles to conquer, but at the end of the day, he kept his mind focused on the end goal. Henry was upfront about his mistakes and didn't make any excuses that would halt his journey. These traits ultimately aided in Henry's success during and after "My 600-lb. Life," but they are also what has gotten numerous individuals to cheer him on.
On Henry's latest photo of himself uploaded to Instagram, fans such as @helena_and_bdog were happy to see how far Henry had come, with the user commenting, "What a journey you've been on Travis! I was rooting for you all the way and you have done amazing! You look fabulous! Well done." Others see Henry as a source of inspiration, such as @dfisher9800 who wrote, "Proud of all your success. Your story is very inspiring," and @signeroenhoff who stated, "Thank you for the inspiration. You seem quite empathic and strong to me ... Wish you and yours all the best."
Many were quick to praise his wife Yasmin, who admitted to enabling his habits but became a constant source of support. On a Reddit thread, u/FunFactress expressed their hopes to see a "Where Are They Know?" episode featuring the couple, stating, "They seem like great people who really love each other and are true partners." Meanwhile, u/4AHcatsandaChihuahua called them, " ... the nicest couple I've ever seen on the show. I just loved Yasmin, and when she broke down, I wanted to hug her." Henry's bravery not only resulted in a better life for himself and his loved ones but also helped inspire countless others in the process.