My 600-Lb Life: What Happened To Travis Henry After Season 8?

Season 8 Episode 6 of "My 600-lb Life" saw 31-year-old Travis Henry share his story. The Texas native and aspiring musician's 617-pound weight has severely limited his life. Like others on the long-running TLC reality series, Henry's habits stem from a troubled past. As a child, he was abandoned by his family, which started him on a path to overeating. By the time he was 25, he weighed 500 pounds. Later, when Henry's first fiancée broke up with him, he used food to cope with the pain.

Things began looking up for Henry when he met his future wife Yasmin at church. Sadly, his weight halted them from being able to have a wedding. Frustrated by this and the many other sacrifices Yasmin has to make for him, Henry makes the choice to take on a serious weight loss plan with help from famed surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Despite some hiccups, Henry ultimately sticks to the objective and gets approved for weight loss surgery. By the end of the episode, he has lost 238 pounds with a final weight of 379 pounds.

Since the episode aired in February 2020, Henry has made some amazing progress. In April of that year, he uploaded a vlog showcasing his daily life where he continues to pursue his music career, attends the movies with family, and goes to the gym with his wife. The last photo of him posted on Instagram was in December 2021 where it looks like his weight has gone down significantly since the end of "My 600-lb. Life." It's unknown if he and Yasmin were able to have their dream wedding, but it's nevertheless inspiring to see how well his life has progressed.