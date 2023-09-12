Star Wars Theory: Ahsoka & Thrawn May Team Up Against These Terrifying Aliens

Some of the most fearsome enemies in "Star Wars" originated in the franchise's novels, and have never appeared in movies or TV, and "Ahsoka" might finally bring one of them to life in live action. As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) chases down Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) before she can make contact with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in a galaxy even further away, an even greater threat may emerge.

Thrawn, the Chiss Grand Admiral teased as the big bad of "Ahsoka," far predates the "Star Wars: Rebels" animated series, originating in the "Thrawn" novels written by Timothy Zahn and published from 1991 until today. And it is in those novels we find a hint of what may lurk beyond the primary "Star Wars" galaxy in the form of a terrifying alien species called Grysk.

The Grysk originate in the Unknown Regions, a neighboring galaxy beyond the outer rim — the probable destination of Elsbeth's supercharged hyperspace ring. They lead an empire of their own called the Grysk Hegemony, far more oppressive than the Empire we're used to. By using telepathic technology to find weaknesses in other species, they enslave them. It is estimated that only 100 Grysks are needed to rule an entire planet.

One of Thrawn's primary motivations for serving the Empire was believing it was the only way to repel a possible Grysk invasion. So it's possible he's researching them in the neighboring galaxy, and Elsbeth will lead Ahsoka to them as well. If that happens, there may be no choice for Ahsoka but to team up with Thrawn to stop the existential threat.