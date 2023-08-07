Star Wars' Chiss Ascendancy: Why Thrawn's Race Is Stronger Than The Empire
Although the "Star Wars" Legends universe is no longer considered canon, over the years, we've seen plenty of Legends characters re-introduced to the primary "Star Wars" continuity. The most famous Legends character to return by far is Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson), a ruthless strategist and a favorite of many who followed the old Expanded Universe.
Because Thrawn has been established as an official part of the "Star Wars" canon, it also means that his people, the Chiss, have a chance to show up in future projects. This is significant because the Chiss Ascendancy is actually one of the strongest empires in the known galaxy, allegedly more powerful than the Galactic Empire. We know this due to the novel trilogy "Star Wars: The Ascendance" by Timothy Zahn, which follows Thrawn's backstory as a fleet commander in the Chiss Ascendancy and reveals exactly how strong this empire is.
Through this trilogy and other canon literary sources, we learn that the Chiss Ascendancy was established at least 5,100 years before the Battle of Yavin and has persisted through the centuries due to its isolation in the galaxy's chaotic Unknown Regions. The Chiss' strict isolationist policy has allowed their empire to flourish and operate in secret for thousands of years, which proves they are a mightier government than the short-lived Galactic Empire.
The Chiss are able to defeat practically any foe through manipulation and deceit
In addition to the Chiss Ascendancy's absurd longevity, the Chiss also boast one of the most efficient and tactful military forces in the entire galaxy, frequently using their intellect to defeat much larger forces like the Galactic Empire.
We see the hidden strength of the Chiss on full display in Timothy Zahn's novel, "Thrawn," in which the Ascendancy decides to covertly infiltrate and weaken the Galactic Empire by "exiling" Thrawn and having him join the Empire's ranks. In Zahn's "Thrawn: Alliances," the Chiss use Thrawn to draw the Galactic Empire into a conflict with the Grysk Hegemony, another alien empire at war with the Chiss. This move simultaneously weakens the Galactic Empire while also destroying a considerable foe to the Chiss, proving once again how the manipulative tactics of the Chiss Ascendancy can outclass any faction they wish.
In addition to their highly successful military campaigns, the Chiss Ascendancy has maintained centuries of peace and harmony at the hands of the nine great Chiss families, further cementing their superiority to the discordant Galactic Empire. Though it may not be as large as the Galactic Empire, the Chiss Ascendancy has repeatedly proved to be the stronger galactic power and can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the galaxy.