Star Wars' Chiss Ascendancy: Why Thrawn's Race Is Stronger Than The Empire

Although the "Star Wars" Legends universe is no longer considered canon, over the years, we've seen plenty of Legends characters re-introduced to the primary "Star Wars" continuity. The most famous Legends character to return by far is Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson), a ruthless strategist and a favorite of many who followed the old Expanded Universe.

Because Thrawn has been established as an official part of the "Star Wars" canon, it also means that his people, the Chiss, have a chance to show up in future projects. This is significant because the Chiss Ascendancy is actually one of the strongest empires in the known galaxy, allegedly more powerful than the Galactic Empire. We know this due to the novel trilogy "Star Wars: The Ascendance" by Timothy Zahn, which follows Thrawn's backstory as a fleet commander in the Chiss Ascendancy and reveals exactly how strong this empire is.

Through this trilogy and other canon literary sources, we learn that the Chiss Ascendancy was established at least 5,100 years before the Battle of Yavin and has persisted through the centuries due to its isolation in the galaxy's chaotic Unknown Regions. The Chiss' strict isolationist policy has allowed their empire to flourish and operate in secret for thousands of years, which proves they are a mightier government than the short-lived Galactic Empire.