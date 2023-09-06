Why Sabine's Dumb & Selfish Decision In Ahsoka Episode 4 Makes No Sense

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"

"Ahsoka" Episode 4 is a whirlwind of lightsaber battles and Force cameos. It also happens to feature a less-than-stellar moment for Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who gives into her own selfish desires rather than stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her gang from enacting their plan.

It's a predictable twist, but still a disappointing one. As Morgan readies her massive hyperspace ring to voyage beyond the "Star Wars" galaxy in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Sabine and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) race to stop her. They fight through Force-sensitive foes Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Marrok, but when Ahsoka duels the former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), she gets knocked off of a cliff, presumably to her doom (of course, she's fine). Given the choice of either destroying Morgan's map or handing it over to Baylan, Sabine surrenders. Her reason? Ezra Bridger, whom she cares for deeply, is also trapped with Thrawn. Destroying the map would mean preventing the villain's return, but it would also mean never seeing Ezra again.

Unfortunately, even with that motivation, Sabine's decision doesn't really make sense. The whole reason that Ezra is missing in the first place is because he sacrificed himself in order to defeat Thrawn. Saving him by saving Thrawn is just undoing his choice, and Sabine should know that. Making such a selfish call also feels out of line with her characterization in "Star Wars Rebels," where she's usually all about the mission.