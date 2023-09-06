Why Sabine's Dumb & Selfish Decision In Ahsoka Episode 4 Makes No Sense
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"
"Ahsoka" Episode 4 is a whirlwind of lightsaber battles and Force cameos. It also happens to feature a less-than-stellar moment for Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who gives into her own selfish desires rather than stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her gang from enacting their plan.
It's a predictable twist, but still a disappointing one. As Morgan readies her massive hyperspace ring to voyage beyond the "Star Wars" galaxy in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Sabine and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) race to stop her. They fight through Force-sensitive foes Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Marrok, but when Ahsoka duels the former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), she gets knocked off of a cliff, presumably to her doom (of course, she's fine). Given the choice of either destroying Morgan's map or handing it over to Baylan, Sabine surrenders. Her reason? Ezra Bridger, whom she cares for deeply, is also trapped with Thrawn. Destroying the map would mean preventing the villain's return, but it would also mean never seeing Ezra again.
Unfortunately, even with that motivation, Sabine's decision doesn't really make sense. The whole reason that Ezra is missing in the first place is because he sacrificed himself in order to defeat Thrawn. Saving him by saving Thrawn is just undoing his choice, and Sabine should know that. Making such a selfish call also feels out of line with her characterization in "Star Wars Rebels," where she's usually all about the mission.
Ezra wouldn't have wanted Sabine to hand over Thrawn's map
At the end of "Star Wars Rebels," Ezra makes a noble sacrifice, launching both himself and Thrawn into the unknown void of hyperspace in order to save his home planet of Lothal. He uses his Force connection with the Purrgil to do this — the massive space whales seen around Seatos in "Ahsoka" that travel through hyperspace naturally. Ezra knew exactly what he was doing and the consequences. Sabine risking Thrawn's return just to save him endangers the galaxy, but it also spits in the face of what he was trying to do.
On top of that, Sabine has a history of making the tough call when it's necessary. She willingly left her home and family on Mandalore in her youth in order to protect them from Imperial weapons, and throughout "Rebels," she demonstrates the necessity of sacrifice for a greater cause.
Sabine is a decade older in "Ahsoka," but in some ways, she seems less mature and experienced. Fans who've followed her journey since the animated days may find her selfish decision at the end of "Fallen Jedi" perplexing and out of character. However, the episode does offer at least a bit of an explanation as to why she'd do something so self-centered and reckless. It all revolves around what happened to Sabine after the end of "Rebels," when her home was decimated in the Imperial Purge of Mandalore.
Sabine must have been broken by the Purge of Mandalore
After defeating Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll turns to Sabine, who's holding her blaster up against Morgan's map. Before her fall, Ahsoka orders Sabine to destroy it, but she hesitates, giving Baylan time to read her thoughts and find a weakness.
"I know you feel that Ezra Bridger is the only family you have left," he says. "Your family died on Mandalore because your master didn't trust you." Though this is a new revelation, it's hardly shocking. "The Mandalorian" explains that during the events of the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces glassed the surface of Mandalore in retaliation for its people's constant resistance. The planet was abandoned, and all survivors were forced into hiding. Knowing that Sabine's family was among those killed explains why she lives on Lothal. And if Baylan is right, Ahsoka may have played a part in her being left so alone in the galaxy.
This could explain why Sabine seems so different in "Ahsoka" and why she so willingly betrays her old master. If she blames Ahsoka for her family's death, then Ezra may indeed be the only person she still considers family. Years of isolation and unprocessed grief can change a person, and Sabine is an example of that. But even still, it would have been nice if her moment of betrayal was built up to a bit more naturally.