Netflix's One Piece: The Dog At The End Of Episode 2 Has A Tragic Backstory

While the adaptation of the Orange Town Arc in Episode 2 marks one of the biggest differences between the live-action "One Piece" and its comic book source material, the Netflix series includes a shot of a dog near the episode's conclusion that specifically nods to a memorable plot point from the story arc's original incarnation.

After Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) defeats Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) and frees the residents of Orange Town from captivity, Mayor Boodle (Lindsay Reardon) offers Luffy some food before he sets sail. The establishing shot leading up to this moment, about 45 minutes into the episode, initially lingers on a dog before panning upward to the mayor carrying a wooden box of provisions. Viewers familiar with the "One Piece" anime or manga will recognize that this dog is meant to be Chouchou, whose dedication to his dead owner heightens the emotional stakes of Luffy's liberation of Orange Town from Buggy's takeover.

In short, when Chouchou is introduced, he's committed to guarding his former owner's pet food shop from Buggy and his pirates, and even sustains some injuries after refusing to back down from their attacks. Although this plot beat was cut from Netflix's adaptation, the brief focus on a dog at the episode's conclusion reveals that Chouchou exists in the live-action "One Piece" series, even if only existing fans know about his tragic backstory.